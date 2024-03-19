close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star makes HUGE choice in Taylor Swift debate

F1 star makes HUGE choice in Taylor Swift debate

F1 star makes HUGE choice in Taylor Swift debate

F1 star makes HUGE choice in Taylor Swift debate

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson has spoken out on a highly contentious issue within pop culture.

The 22-year-old excelled in Formula 1 during 2023 while deputising for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at the now-named Visa Cash App RB team, but it wasn't enough for him to be given a full-time seat.

READ MORE: Ricciardo makes SHOCK F1 admission - ‘I wanted it to be over'

Instead, Lawson has been confined to the sidelines as a reserve driver, a role which he hopes will provide him with opportunities for 2025.

With his new-found time, Lawson has been using his platform as a promising young racer to create interesting, and sometimes hilarious, YouTube videos for his fans, who are given a taster into what it's like to be in and around the Red Bull set up.

Liam Lawson does not have a full-time racing seat in 2024
Travis Kelce is an investor in the Alpine team

Lawson's Taylor Swift v Travis Kelce debate

In his latest video, Lawson has shown his subscribers a sneak-peak of what's to come from a Red Bull documentary surrounding the young New Zealander.

In the five-minute trailer, we see Lawson in a variety of different locations, competing in different activities and tackling some rather difficult questions.

One of which involves pop sensation Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. Lawson is asked who he prefers between Swift and Kelce, a debate that has been rumbling on between music and sports fans on social media for the last few months.

It didn't take Lawson long to decide, though: "Taylor Swift," he replied without hesitation.

READ MORE: Former F1 boss says Red Bull 'rethink' underway amid Horner saga

Related

Red Bull Formula 1 Daniel Ricciardo Visa Cash App RB Liam Lawson Taylor Swift
Best F1 fantasy team names: Funny names and puns for the 2024 season
F1 Off the Track

Best F1 fantasy team names: Funny names and puns for the 2024 season

  • February 16, 2024 19:01
Ferrari make first MAJOR error of 2024 season
F1 Social

Ferrari make first MAJOR error of 2024 season

  • February 16, 2024 09:59

Latest News

F1 Social

F1 star makes HUGE choice in Taylor Swift debate

  • 5 minutes ago
F1 Superstars

F1 star to be protected from Australian GP media

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen tipped for Red Bull EXIT in shocking claim

  • 2 hours ago
  • 1
Latest F1 News

Wolff distances himself from Horner 'trap' after STUNNING suggestion

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Massa opens up on chances of HUGE title battle victory

  • Today 18:57
F1 Gossip

F1 pundit predicts Verstappen on the move in FIVE stunning driver transfers for 2025

  • Today 18:12
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x