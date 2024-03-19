F1 star makes HUGE choice in Taylor Swift debate

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson has spoken out on a highly contentious issue within pop culture.

The 22-year-old excelled in Formula 1 during 2023 while deputising for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at the now-named Visa Cash App RB team, but it wasn't enough for him to be given a full-time seat.

Instead, Lawson has been confined to the sidelines as a reserve driver, a role which he hopes will provide him with opportunities for 2025.

With his new-found time, Lawson has been using his platform as a promising young racer to create interesting, and sometimes hilarious, YouTube videos for his fans, who are given a taster into what it's like to be in and around the Red Bull set up.

Liam Lawson does not have a full-time racing seat in 2024

Travis Kelce is an investor in the Alpine team

Lawson's Taylor Swift v Travis Kelce debate

In his latest video, Lawson has shown his subscribers a sneak-peak of what's to come from a Red Bull documentary surrounding the young New Zealander.

In the five-minute trailer, we see Lawson in a variety of different locations, competing in different activities and tackling some rather difficult questions.

One of which involves pop sensation Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. Lawson is asked who he prefers between Swift and Kelce, a debate that has been rumbling on between music and sports fans on social media for the last few months.

It didn't take Lawson long to decide, though: "Taylor Swift," he replied without hesitation.

