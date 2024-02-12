Ferrari use Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce to issue important F1 reminder

Ferrari have taken to social media to jump on the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce bandwagon, in an important reminder to their fans.

The Maranello-based team launch their 2024 season later this week, when they will finally unveil the car that they hope can challenge Red Bull for the world championship.

Incidentally, the car will be the final one that Carlos Sainz will drive for the team - at least for the time being - before Lewis Hamilton takes his place alongside Charles Leclerc from 2025.

With the ongoing debate around car liveries becoming too alike and 'half-finished' - as Martin Brundle so eloquently put it - Ferrari will need to get it right in order to avoid the social media backlash that other teams have faced.

READ MORE: How F1 fans fell in love with the sport again

A number of teams have been called out for their monotone, darker designs

Alpine unveiled two similar car liveries at their launch, confusing fans

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Taylor Swift's love interest helps Ferrari with launch reminder

Now, they have themselves taken to X to provide a reminder to fans that their car unveiling is in fact coming up very soon, with Super Bowl winners Kelce and Andy Reid forming a very topical post.

Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs claimed their second successive Super Bowl success at the weekend, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in a thrilling match.

Pop icon Swift was in attendance and swiftly (sorry) made her way down to the pitch at full-time to embrace her boyfriend Kelce and celebrate his team's success.

Although Swift didn't make an appearance on Ferrari's X page, it might have been just about the only place she hasn't been seen over the last 24 hours or so.

Us reminding everyone our car launch is tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/BhoUhxHpd7 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 12, 2024

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 car launch 2024: Date, time and how to watch live