Red Bull key figures hold 'talks' amid Horner saga

Several key figures within the Red Bull team have held peace talks, with a potential truce being top of the agenda, according to The Mirror.

Multiple personnel have been the subject of rumours regarding their future in recent weeks, including Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Helmut Marko and, indeed, three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

READ MORE: Former F1 boss says Red Bull 'rethink' underway amid Horner saga

This has been, in part, down to the speculation surrounding team principal Horner, who was the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct.

Although being cleared of any wrongdoing following allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour', Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen later confirmed that there had been infighting within the team, particularly at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner's relationship has deteriorated

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have worked together since 2005

Red Bull figures to pursue peace

Now, heading into the Australian GP weekend, The Mirror are reporting that talks involving the likes of Horner, Marko and Verstappen senior have taken place, in the hope of restoring 'peace' to the world-champion outfit.

They suggest that a 'public ceasefire' has been discussed, with the three men all united behind the same on-track cause of helping Verstappen claim his fourth world championship title.

Despite the 'turbulence' - as Marko himself put it in a recent interview - Red Bull's championship defence has not faltered, with back-to-back one-two's being recorded by the team in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, with Verstappen winning both races.

READ MORE: Ricciardo makes SHOCK F1 admission - ‘I wanted it to be over'

Related