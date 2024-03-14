Red Bull on 'thin ice' as Verstappen future considered

With Max Verstappen's Red Bull future called into question of late, a Dutch racing driver has warned the world champions not to take his threats lightly.

The three-time drivers' champion has been the subject of rumours surrounding his long-term future with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, following weeks of media speculation surrounding Red Bull.

During the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko was involved in a meeting with the managing director of the wider drinks brand, Oliver Mintzlaff, where a potential suspension was discussed.

Verstappen shares a good relationship with the 80-year-old, and gave his team an ultimatum, suggesting that he may not stick around if Marko was to be given the boot.

While Marko revealed some 'very good conversations' with Mintzlaff, and suggested that everything was 'back to normal' at the world champions, media speculation has rumbled on surrounding multiple key figures in the team.

Helmut Marko's future has been up in the air

Max Verstappen has been linked with Mercedes

Red Bull on thin ice

Now, Dutch racing driver Tim Coronel has suggested that Verstappen's threats during the Saudi Arabian GP weekend should be a wake-up call for Red Bull.

The 26-year-old is contracted to stay with the team until 2028, but Lewis Hamilton's shock switch to Ferrari ahead of 2025 has proven that anything is possible.

“If Verstappen says that, then it will really happen,” Coronel told RacingNews365's podcast.

“In that respect, they are starting to tread on thin ice at Red Bull Racing.

“They are trying to get away from Marko just a little bit. so that they can push through the decisions a little more easily. Ultimately, that is what I think is happening.

Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen share a good relationship

“There is simply a power struggle going on between Austria and Red Bull Racing in England.

“That’s why the teasing is being handed out by Toto Wolff, who says: ‘Marko is also welcome with us’,” Coronel continued.

“But don’t forget, Marko has been with Red Bull for 19 years. He really won’t just leave and they won’t just put him there. That’s not respectful and things happen very quickly at Red Bull if you do things like that.

“You have to be able to discuss things and of course some slaps are handed out under the table, but in this snake pit of Formula 1 that’s pretty normal. It’s just high-level politics.”

