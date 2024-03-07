Find out all the details for F1 practice today at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, including session start times and how to watch on TV in your region.

The record-breaking 24-race Formula 1 season roars on to its second round this weekend, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix returning to the spectacular Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Following a dominant display in Bahrain by Red Bull, all eyes are on whether Max Verstappen can extend his lead and if Sergio Perez can maintain his resurgent form.

Verstappen controlled the race from the lights out, while Perez fought his way through the pack from fifth on the grid to secure a strong second-place finish. Can Ferrari or Mercedes mount a challenge this time around?

We'll start to see how the strategies unfold today, with free practice sessions kicking off the Saudi Arabian GP schedule.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in to see the drama unfold, including practice session times and broadcast information.

When does F1 practice start today?

Practice for the Saudi Arabian GP kicks off today, Thursday, March 7. Here are the start times for the two free practice sessions:

Free Practice 1

Local time (Saudi Arabia): 4:30pm Thursday

UK time (GMT): 1:30pm Thursday

Central European Time (CET): 2:30pm Thursday

United States (EST): 8:30am Thursday

United States (CST): 7:30am Thursday

United States (PST): 5:30am Thursday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 12:30am Friday

South Africa: 3:30pm Thursday



Free Practice 2

Local time (Saudi Arabia): 8pm Thursday

UK time (GMT): 5pm Thursday

Central European Time (CET): 6pm Thursday

United States (EST): 12pm Thursday

United States (CST): 11am Thursday

United States (PST): 9am Thursday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4am Friday

South Africa: 7pm Thursday



How can I watch F1 practice on TV?

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, C4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

