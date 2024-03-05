Red Bull hold crisis meeting as Marko '13-second sacking' revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Senior Red Bull figures have held talks with key personnel in the hope of defusing infighting within the team, according to The Times.
Red Bull 13-second sacking by Marko revealed
Formula 2 driver Richard Verschoor revealed how he was sacked by Red Bull in a 13-second conversation with Helmut Marko.
Wolff reveals Verstappen 'PRIORITY' as Mercedes seek Hamilton replacement
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has opened up on rumours surrounding three-time world champion Max Verstappen and the vacant seat at Mercedes ahead of 2025.
Marko insists Verstappen 'relaxed' at Red Bull after chaotic Bahrain weekend
Helmut Marko has insisted that Max Verstappen is more relaxed than he has ever been heading into Formula 1’s longest ever season.
EXCLUSIVE: The Williams F1 starlet who has never been to a Grand Prix
The upcoming Saudi Arabian GP weekend will be the first time one of Williams' 2024 drivers has ever attended a Formula 1 Grand Prix.
