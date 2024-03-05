Red Bull hold crisis meeting as Marko '13-second sacking' revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Senior Red Bull figures have held talks with key personnel in the hope of defusing infighting within the team, according to The Times.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull 13-second sacking by Marko revealed

Formula 2 driver Richard Verschoor revealed how he was sacked by Red Bull in a 13-second conversation with Helmut Marko.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff reveals Verstappen 'PRIORITY' as Mercedes seek Hamilton replacement

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has opened up on rumours surrounding three-time world champion Max Verstappen and the vacant seat at Mercedes ahead of 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko insists Verstappen 'relaxed' at Red Bull after chaotic Bahrain weekend

Helmut Marko has insisted that Max Verstappen is more relaxed than he has ever been heading into Formula 1’s longest ever season.

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: The Williams F1 starlet who has never been to a Grand Prix

The upcoming Saudi Arabian GP weekend will be the first time one of Williams' 2024 drivers has ever attended a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related