Red Bull hold crisis meeting as Marko '13-second sacking' revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Senior Red Bull figures have held talks with key personnel in the hope of defusing infighting within the team, according to The Times.

Red Bull 13-second sacking by Marko revealed

Formula 2 driver Richard Verschoor revealed how he was sacked by Red Bull in a 13-second conversation with Helmut Marko.

Wolff reveals Verstappen 'PRIORITY' as Mercedes seek Hamilton replacement

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has opened up on rumours surrounding three-time world champion Max Verstappen and the vacant seat at Mercedes ahead of 2025.

Marko insists Verstappen 'relaxed' at Red Bull after chaotic Bahrain weekend

Helmut Marko has insisted that Max Verstappen is more relaxed than he has ever been heading into Formula 1’s longest ever season.

EXCLUSIVE: The Williams F1 starlet who has never been to a Grand Prix

The upcoming Saudi Arabian GP weekend will be the first time one of Williams' 2024 drivers has ever attended a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

F1 News Today: FIA chief dragged into INVESTIGATION chaos as Wolff reveals Hamilton replacement timeline
F1 News Today: FIA chief dragged into INVESTIGATION chaos as Wolff reveals Hamilton replacement timeline

  • Yesterday 15:38
Verstappen delivers BRUTAL Horner verdict as FIA make stunning 'request' - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen delivers BRUTAL Horner verdict as FIA make stunning 'request' - GPFans F1 Recap

  • March 4, 2024 23:57

Red Bull hold crisis meeting as Marko '13-second sacking' revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 winner predicts MASS EXODUS from Red Bull over Horner saga

  • 2 hours ago
Legendary F1 figure reveals Red Bull SECRETS

  • 3 hours ago
Spectacular new F1 track with INSANE 20-storey rise revealed

  • Yesterday 20:57
Wolff admits Mercedes made 'weird' mistakes in Bahrain disasterclass

  • Yesterday 19:57
FIA chief accused of trying to cancel HUGE F1 race

  • Yesterday 18:57
