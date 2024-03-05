Red Bull 13-second sacking by Marko revealed

Formula 2 driver Richard Verschoor revealed how he was sacked by Red Bull in a 13-second conversation with Helmut Marko.

In January 2017, it was revealed that Red Bull junior Verschoor would be extending his partnership with MP Motorsport, taking part in the Formula Renault Eurocup alongside his team-mate, Neil Verhagen.

He scored points in the first two rounds, secured a podium in Barcelona, and finished the season ninth.

Despite seven consecutive non-scoring finishes, he rebounded with a notable fourth place at Paul Ricard.

Helmut Marko is well known for his ruthless nature at Red Bull

The highlight was his first podium with a third-place finish in the final round in Barcelona, which helped Verschoor end the season in ninth place overall and fourth among the rookies.

Yet shortly after, the then-17-year-old was informed of his dismissal in a brutally short conversation with Marko.

The ruthless nature of Helmut Marko

"When I went to Formula Renault, I got kicked out at the end of the year," he told the NU.nl podcast.

"I was sitting opposite my teammate, Neil Verhagen, and he had finished behind me in the championship. He was then called by Helmut Marko, which I still find strange.

"Then I saw him walk away and I thought: he's out. Then he came back to the table and said, 'I can come for an interview'.

"Then I thought, 'I can come for an interview too'. After that I didn't hear anything, so I called Marko myself. The conversation took thirteen seconds and he said, 'yes, sorry. It's not going to happen'.

"I was seventeen at the time. That really hit home. I had no explanation. In the end they just want the best, someone like Verstappen. In that respect I was behind. I didn't have the development that Verstappen had."

