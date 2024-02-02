Barcelona FIGHTS BACK in F1 circuit battle

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hopes a €50million renovation project will help to reinvigorate its chances of hosting Formula 1 races beyond 2026.

Set to be completed before this year’s Spanish Grand Prix, a new pit complex and paddock club area is part of the plan to help modernise the circuit’s facilities.

It’s also hoped that crowd control issues may be sorted with further investment into the infrastructure of the circuit.

Currently, there are only two years of the Spanish Grand Prix being held in Barcelona left before their contract runs out, which is the same year as the Madrid based street circuit will make its debut.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has hosted the Spanish Grand Prix since 1991

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is set to lose the title of the Spanish Grand Prix after its 2025 installment

The pitlane is going to be overhauled before this year's Spanish Grand Prix

Spain writing its own F1 history

While 2026 currently marks the last time the Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya is expected to feature on the F1 calendar, that season will also be the first time in nearly 15 years that two grands prix will be held in Spain.

The European Grand Prix was previously staged in Valencia alongside the Spanish Grand Prix between 2008 and 2012 but failed due to a lack of excitement on track.

According to Motorsport.com, the circuit and Catalan officials hope that the renovations ‘will strengthen Barcelona’s claim on a grand prix slot.’

Prior reports suggesting that Mercedes sponsor Petronas is planning to anchor a Malaysian Grand Prix means that from 2027 and beyond, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya faces plenty of competition for a spot-on Formula 1’s 24 race calendar.

