Spanish Grand Prix: Full Madrid F1 street circuit track layout

Madrid has been announced as a grand prix host from 2026 onward, and here's all you need to know about the exciting new track.

While the Circuit de Catalunya's F1 future is up in the air, Madrid will host for at least a decade on a street-hybrid track.

This marks the city's grand return to the F1 scene after over four decades since the final Grand Prix at the Jarama circuit in 1981.

Now let's take a closer look at the Madrid track layout.

Madrid street track layout

The 5.47km circuit weaves around the IFEMA exhibition centre in the Barajas district, just 5 minutes away from the Adolfo Suarez airport and 16 kilometres from the city centre.

Expect over 110,000 spectators per day across grandstands, general admission areas, and VIP hospitality, and plans are underway to expand the capacity to a whopping 140,000, which will make Madrid one of the largest venues on the F1 calendar.

Spanish GP - Madrid F1 track layout

The circuit promises fast sweeps, tight chicanes, and long straights. 20 corners will challenge drivers throughout the 5-kilometer course, offering four potential overtaking points.

Expect an average speed of 218 km/h, with qualifying laps estimated to clock in around 1 minute and 32 seconds.

According to F1’s Head of Vehicle Performance, Craig Wilson, one section to watch is the steep downhill run between Turns 7 and 9. Emerging from the Recinto Ferial Tunnel, drivers will encounter a rapid elevation change as they transition from public roads to private roads in Valdebebas.

Turn 10, a large-radius corner, holds another exciting possibility: banking! However, discussions are underway to determine the degree and type of banking, with the goal of transforming Turns 11 and 12 into a prime overtaking zone.

The final stretch, from Turn 13 to Turn 17, promises to be a real crowd-pleaser, as drivers will gain serious speed as they weave between grandstands.

Expect more details on the track layout soon!