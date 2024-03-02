Horner 'leak' STUNS in the dark Marko as Red Bull 'risk' revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Helmut Marko has admitted he was ‘flabbergasted’ by the reported leak of alleged WhatsApp messages and photos between Christian Horner and a female employee.

➡️ READ MORE

Schiff insists Red Bull took major 'RISK' during offseason

Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff has said that Red Bull's style going into the new season has been 'aggressive'.

➡️ READ MORE

Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2024 results: Verstappen survives early scrap to win as rivals suffer NIGHTMARE

Max Verstappen continued his exceptional form from the 2023 season into the Bahrain Grand Prix, securing victory in the much anticipated curtain raiser.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton issues verdict on Mercedes 'leader' debate

Since Lewis Hamilton announced he'd be leaving Mercedes, speculation has gone wild about who would replace and how the team would fill the void left by the seven-time F1 champion.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner and Red Bull saga has created paddock 'GOLDFISH bowl'

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has said that he has 'never known' the amount of attention that Red Bull are getting amid the Christian Horner saga.

➡️ READ MORE

Related