Horner 'leak' STUNS in the dark Marko as Red Bull 'risk' revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Helmut Marko has admitted he was ‘flabbergasted’ by the reported leak of alleged WhatsApp messages and photos between Christian Horner and a female employee.
Schiff insists Red Bull took major 'RISK' during offseason
Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff has said that Red Bull's style going into the new season has been 'aggressive'.
Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2024 results: Verstappen survives early scrap to win as rivals suffer NIGHTMARE
Max Verstappen continued his exceptional form from the 2023 season into the Bahrain Grand Prix, securing victory in the much anticipated curtain raiser.
Hamilton issues verdict on Mercedes 'leader' debate
Since Lewis Hamilton announced he'd be leaving Mercedes, speculation has gone wild about who would replace and how the team would fill the void left by the seven-time F1 champion.
Horner and Red Bull saga has created paddock 'GOLDFISH bowl'
Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has said that he has 'never known' the amount of attention that Red Bull are getting amid the Christian Horner saga.
