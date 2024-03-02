close global

Horner 'leak' STUNS in the dark Marko as Red Bull 'risk' revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Helmut Marko has admitted he was ‘flabbergasted’ by the reported leak of alleged WhatsApp messages and photos between Christian Horner and a female employee.

Schiff insists Red Bull took major 'RISK' during offseason

Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff has said that Red Bull's style going into the new season has been 'aggressive'.

Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2024 results: Verstappen survives early scrap to win as rivals suffer NIGHTMARE

Max Verstappen continued his exceptional form from the 2023 season into the Bahrain Grand Prix, securing victory in the much anticipated curtain raiser.

Hamilton issues verdict on Mercedes 'leader' debate

Since Lewis Hamilton announced he'd be leaving Mercedes, speculation has gone wild about who would replace and how the team would fill the void left by the seven-time F1 champion.

Horner and Red Bull saga has created paddock 'GOLDFISH bowl'

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has said that he has 'never known' the amount of attention that Red Bull are getting amid the Christian Horner saga.

Horner in defiant stance with wife Geri after Verstappen win
F1 Gossip

Horner in defiant stance with wife Geri after Verstappen win

  • Yesterday 18:25
'Flabbergasted' Marko admits SHOCK at Horner 'document leak'
F1 news & Gossip

'Flabbergasted' Marko admits SHOCK at Horner 'document leak'

  • Yesterday 13:28

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Horner 'leak' STUNS in the dark Marko as Red Bull 'risk' revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Former F1 star makes BRAVE return in Bahrain

  • 2 hours ago
Bahrain Grand Prix

Ricciardo's RANT and Sainz's Ferrari blanking - Five things you may have missed at the Bahrain Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Driver Of The Day: Retribution for struggling star at 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
  • 6
Bahrain Grand Prix

Perez makes Red Bull COMPLAINT despite podium finish - Top Three Bahrain GP verdict

  • Yesterday 21:27
Bahrain Grand Prix

'Competition doesn't exist' in 2024 - Bahrain Grand Prix hot takes

  • Yesterday 20:43
  • 1
F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

