Marko insists Verstappen 'relaxed' at Red Bull after chaotic Bahrain weekend

Helmut Marko has insisted that Max Verstappen is more relaxed than he has ever been heading into Formula 1’s longest ever season.

There will be 24 races in 2024, marking a gruelling season for paddock personnel and drivers who have to cover five continents in ten months.

Verstappen’s searing victory at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix appeared to show just how relaxed he really is behind the wheel of his RB20.

The Dutchman appears to have had a healthy reset over the winter and is ready to relentlessly attack his F1 rivals this year.

Marko: It was almost impossible

Speaking to Sky Germany, Helmut Marko discussed Verstappen’s mindset heading into a season where he aims to win his fourth consecutive world title.

“It's business as usual. We are happy that the season is starting again,” he said.

“The tests were very successful, especially the fact that our concept worked so convincingly straight away, that was a great relief.

“Max has gotten even more relaxed and even better, even though it was almost impossible and now we'll see."

Winning is helping the Red Bull camp remain relaxed at the moment, as speculation over Christian Horner’s future continues to swirl around the paddock.

They will need to remain focused on developing their car to remain ahead of the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes throughout the season, if they are to continue their success.

