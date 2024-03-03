close global

Brundle BLANKED in superstar snub at Bahrain Grand Prix

Martin Brundle's infamous grid walk feature once again descended into chaos at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The legendary broadcaster has become a fixture of Sky Sports' Formula 1 coverage over the years, and has conducted his grid walks before races for over 25 years with various different broadcasters.

His expert analysis and ability to hold his own in interviews with huge stars inside and outside of F1 has made him a much-loved part of F1 race weekends.

Brundle's pre-race ambles down the grid have often featured some rather awkward moments, including when the likes of Cara Delevingne and Machine Gun Kelly rudely dismissed Brundle.

While former footballer Patrice Evra seemed very happy to see Brundle at the start of the Bahrain GP, the Frenchman had other personnel on his mind.

Martin Brundle's gridwalks have become synonymous with F1 coverage
Max Verstappen claimed victory in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
Martin Brundle walks with fellow Sky Sports pundit Naomi Schiff in the paddock

Neymar and Evra bromance on show

Evra decided to cut short his interview with Brundle in order to embrace his 'brother' Neymar Junior, who had previously been seen chatting with three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

In typical Brundle fashion, the former racing driver was not going to wait around for Evra to finish his conversation with Neymar, and instead opted to continue on down the grid, looking for other stars to interview.

This may have been the first Brundle grid walk mishap of the season, but we all know it's certainly not going to be his last.

