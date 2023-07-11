Joe Ellis

Martin Brundle's British GP grid walk saw supermodel Cara Delevingne refuse to give an interview and one F1 team has backed her up.

Brundle walked away in typically sassy circumstances, and said: "I'm sure that would have been extremely interesting."

Delevingne responded on Twitter saying that she had been advised not to speak to media while she explored the grid before the race.

She was at Silverstone as a guest of Alfa Romeo who took to Twitter to defend her actions while simultaneously taking a dig at Brundle.

Respect goes both ways: nobody should be placed in an uncomfortable situation or forced to do things against their will. — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) July 10, 2023

It's all about respect

"Respect goes both ways," the F1 team said via their Twitter account. "Nobody should be placed in an uncomfortable situation or forced to do things against their will."

This isn't the first time that Brundle has been snubbed on the grid of an F1 race, something he does at every race he attends.

Famously at the United States GP of 2021, the former F1 driver tried fiercely to get a word from rapper Megan Thee Stallion only to be denied by an entourage of security guards.

Celebrities on the grid are all told ahead of time that they may be approached on live TV, but none are required to speak to media if they don't want to.

It's not the first time Brundle has been snubbed, but it's the first time in a long time there has been quite so much fallout.

