Supermodel Cara Delevingne responds to Brundle grid walk CONTROVERSY

Cara Delevingne has responded to critics after she snubbed an interview at the British Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old actor, singer and model was on the grid surrounded by security and other personnel when Martin Brundle tried to barge in to have a word on one of his infamous grid walks.

Brundle initially had pushback from one of Delevingne's entourage but ploughed on regardless, only for her to deny a quick interview live on TV.

The Sky Sports pundit made a quip as he walked away, claiming whatever she had to say would have been 'extremely interesting' in a joking fashion.

I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx https://t.co/ZIIbrKB0kO — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) July 9, 2023

It wasn’t an agent, it was an F1 representative — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) July 9, 2023

Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think x — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) July 9, 2023

Forced to respond

Delevingne had many Twitter users question and harass her for ignoring Brundle on the Silverstone grid to the point where she felt like she had to put her side of the story out.

“I was told to say no so I did," she said on her personal Twitter account. "Thank you for seeing both sides. It wasn’t an agent, it was an F1 representative.

“Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think.”

Max Verstappen went on to win the race from pole position with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton delighting the British crowd by completing the podium.

