F1 rival hits out at Horner investigation as Red Bull star makes uncomfortable admission - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 rival hits out at Horner investigation as Red Bull star makes uncomfortable admission

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said that Red Bull's investigation into team principal Christian Horner still leaves 'unanswered questions'.

Perez admits boundaries being pushed at Red Bull

Sergio Perez has spoke about how his world championship-winning team pushes boundaries in their pursuit of success.

F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice times - Mercedes STUN after Ricciardo flies

Lewis Hamilton was the fastest driver in the second session of free practice on Thursday in Bahrain, followed by team-mate George Russell as Mercedes looked strong on the first day of the season proper.

Mercedes boss outlines KEY Red Bull strength for F1 2024 season

Toto Wolff has picked out one area of the Red Bull RB20 which impresses him most ahead of the beginning of the new Formula 1 season.

Hamilton opens up on EMOTIONAL final season with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about the emotions of leaving Mercedes following 12 seasons with the team.

F1 News Today: Red Bull make HUGE Horner statement as SHOCK team makes stunning Bahrain start
F1 News Today: Red Bull make HUGE Horner statement as SHOCK team makes stunning Bahrain start

Horner to MISS key F1 engagement as Hamilton weighs in on investigation
Horner to MISS key F1 engagement as Hamilton weighs in on investigation
February 28, 2024 23:57

F1 rival hits out at Horner investigation as Red Bull star makes uncomfortable admission

F1 Standings

