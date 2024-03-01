F1 rival hits out at Horner investigation as Red Bull star makes uncomfortable admission - GPFans F1 Recap
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said that Red Bull's investigation into team principal Christian Horner still leaves 'unanswered questions'.
Perez admits boundaries being pushed at Red Bull
Sergio Perez has spoke about how his world championship-winning team pushes boundaries in their pursuit of success.
F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice times - Mercedes STUN after Ricciardo flies
Lewis Hamilton was the fastest driver in the second session of free practice on Thursday in Bahrain, followed by team-mate George Russell as Mercedes looked strong on the first day of the season proper.
Mercedes boss outlines KEY Red Bull strength for F1 2024 season
Toto Wolff has picked out one area of the Red Bull RB20 which impresses him most ahead of the beginning of the new Formula 1 season.
Hamilton opens up on EMOTIONAL final season with Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton has opened up about the emotions of leaving Mercedes following 12 seasons with the team.
Latest News
F1 rival hits out at Horner investigation as Red Bull star makes uncomfortable admission - GPFans F1 Recap
- 19 minutes ago
Red Bull shock F1 RETURN revealed ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
New Russell F1 intro draws Taylor Swift driven reaction
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton seeks to understand Mercedes pace after 'CRAZY' session
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull left STUNNED by rival's upgrades
- 3 hours ago
F1 2024: 7 key rule changes explained, including Sprint format and DRS
- Yesterday 20:27