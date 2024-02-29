Hamilton opens up on EMOTIONAL final season with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about the emotions of leaving Mercedes following 12 seasons with the team.

The Formula 1 great will join Ferrari to partner Charles Leclerc from the start of 2025 as they embark on a quest to end a 16-year title draught.

The Brit joined the Silver Arrows in 2013, winning six drivers’ championships and creating one of the greatest legacies in the sports’ history.

It appears that he won’t have a title challenging machine in his swansong season with the German outfit, but he will continue to work hard, and hopes have them closer to Red Bull soon.

Saying goodbye to the team that he carved out so much success with will be difficult, but Hamilton has made a tricky move before in his career and it paid off handsomely.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari ahead of the start of the 2025 season

Lewis Hamilton drives the W15 - his last Mercedes car

Hamilton: There will be a lot of emotional experiences

Speaking to the media about his departure, he discussed the emotions that he faces in his last season with Mercedes.

"I've been with this team for such a long time. There's so much love within the team and I still, and always will, love this team,” said Hamilton.

"Everyone was incredibly understanding within the team and hugely supportive. Everyone knows I'm here to deliver for them this year. That's the focus and it's the same as any other year.

"There will be, or it is, emotional. Every week will be emotional. The seat fit for example is the last seat fit with the team and you remember your first one.

"The winter test is the last winter test you do with the team, so there will be a lot of emotional experiences through the year but we will do it together."

