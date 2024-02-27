F1 winner reveals BREAKING point in Hamilton's Mercedes relationship

Jonny Herbert has revealed when he thinks communication between Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will break down ahead of the seven-time world champions' move to Ferrari.

The Brit secured a switch to the Maranello-based outfit following a run of two consecutive seasons without a win, bringing an end to a 26-year association with the Silver Arrows.

After 12 seasons with the team, Hamilton has built a legacy that most can only dream of, but at one point before his move, both sides will begin to share less information with each other, as Max Verstappen revealed recently.

It’s natural for teams to hide things from departing drivers - so that they don’t hand their rivals a future advantage – but such is Hamilton’s strong relationship with his team, it seems unfathomable that the two parties may stop communicating quite so much.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari ahead of the start of the 2025 season

Lewis Hamilton drives the new W15 at the Bahrain circuit

Jonny Herbert believes that Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes relationship will begin to show cracks

Mercedes to focus on Russell

F1 winner Jonny Herbert told Grosvenor Sport that he believes things could break down between the two parties this season.

“Mercedes can listen to what Lewis says, but there will be a point where Lewis isn’t going to say very much, and Mercedes won’t say much to him, and the focus will switch to George,” he said.

“Then it is down to George who will suddenly be in the situation of being the number one. The man they will be listening to and the expectations will be on his shoulders.

“That is why it is very important for Mercedes. It is not just about having a good season but actually having the right ingredients with your driver.”

After bringing some interesting innovations to Bahrain testing, Mercedes will hope that they have worked hard enough over the winter to remain F1’s second-best team.

If not, they could find themselves embroiled in an incredibly tight midfield fight in Lewis Hamilton’s swansong season with the Brackley-based squad.

