Mercedes boss outlines KEY Red Bull strength for F1 2024 season

Toto Wolff has picked out one area of the Red Bull RB20 which impresses him most ahead of the beginning of the new Formula 1 season.

The RB20 has adopted some similar design ideas to the 'zeropod' Mercedes, including a very tightly packaged sidepod and engine cover.

Somehow, Red Bull have found a way to integrate them into their philosophy – which may have helped to add to their advantage after pre-season testing.

Mercedes likewise have taken inspiration from their Austrian rivals and found a way to create a more balanced and settled car upon first impression.

It should give them a better baseline to upgrade throughout the 24-race season – the longest in Formula 1 history.

READ MORE: Marko issues 'ejector seat' warning to key RB figures

Toto Wolff pictured alongside his driver line-up for the 2024 season

The Red Bull RB20 - which took the field by storm at pre-season testing

Wolff picks apart the RB20

Speaking to Austrian outlet ORF, Wolff shared his verdict on Red Bull’s strongest development over the winter.

“Well, there are a few things that they have adopted from our car,” he said.

“Not just the zero sidepod, but of course we also had this bodywork engine cover, which we called ‘The Great Wall’, which they have adopted. It’s not marvellous aesthetically, but it makes sense.

“But the real performance takes place on the underfloor. These are ground-effect cars, where it’s also about the downforce and the mechanical handling characteristics.

“And that’s where they’ve been very strong in recent years, and there will probably have been a further development, but not such a radical change of concept as you can see at first glance with the bodywork.”

This weekend’s season opener, which is set to be held in Bahrain, has been a track that boasts to Red Bull’s advantages in the past.

It’s too early to predict anything other than a Max Verstappen win, but come Saturday afternoon, we will have a much clearer picture of whether anyone can challenge him in 2024.

READ MORE: Horner SNUBS Verstappen in stunning driver claim

Related