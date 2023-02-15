Stuart Hodge

Wednesday 15 February 2023 11:14

Ralf Schumacher is confident that his nephew Mick can make a quick return to a Formula 1 race seat in the near future.

Mick was replaced at Haas by Niko Hulkenberg for the new season and sealed a move to Mercedes where he will operate as reserve driver in 2023.

Mercedes has also agreed to share its reserve driver with McLaren, as it has done in previous years, meaning that Schumacher effectively has four chances of returning to the grid this season.

Should any one of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Lando Norris, or rookie Australian Oscar Piastri find themselves unable to drive this year, then Schumacher would be in line to replace them.

Uncle Ralf believes that is good for Mick, to have double the opportunity than he usually would have. And he also thinks it's good for the teams to have a young driver who is well acquainted with the current grid.

"It's great for the teams to have someone like Mick," Ralf told Sky Sports Germany. "He knows his way around, he knows the tracks. Mick is virtually fresh out of the car.

"For him, it's also a good opportunity. With four chances, there's more of a chance for him to maybe drive."

READ MORE: Schumacher ridicules Alonso's claim about Stroll - 'And F1 cars can fly'