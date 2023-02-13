'F1 cars can fly' - Schumacher ridicules Alonso's Stroll claim

Ronan Murphy

Monday 13 February 2023 13:15 - Updated: 15:51

Which will happen first? Lance Stroll will win the Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship or F1 cars will fly?

If you're Ralf Schumacher, Wright Brothers-inspired Grand Prix vehicles are more possible than the Aston Martin driver winning the trophy.

Former Jordan, Williams and Toyota driver Schumacher totally dismissed the bold claim made by Fernando Alonso that Stroll has the talent to be a world champion.

Alonso praised his new Aston Martin team-mate, telling the team's official website that Stroll has the potential to be one of the best.

"In Lance, the team has a driver who is super young, super talented and has the possibility to be World Champion. To see him achieve that and have played a part in that, whether that's behind the wheel or not, will be special for me."

Schumacher, who twice finished 4th in the WDC, posted a screenshot of the quotes on his Instagram page with the caption: "Sure! And Formula 1 cars can fly. Or is it April 1st yet?"

Schumacher's previous Stroll criticism

It is not the first time Schumacher has criticised Stroll, with his most notable dismissal coming in March 2022 when stand-in driver Nico Hulkenberg outqualified Stroll for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Stroll should ask himself about whether he should find a different hobby, it was really embarrassing.," he said on German broadcaster Sport1.

"It's an understatement to say that he was beaten by a team-mate.

"I believe that when someone who has not driven for a year and a half comes in and is three tenths faster than you straight away, you should think very carefully about whether you are doing everything right."

Schumacher spent a decade racing in Formula 1, winning six times and finishing on the podium 27 times. Stroll has yet to win a race and has just three podiums in six seasons.

READ MORE: Alonso kicks off Aston Martin 'winning project'