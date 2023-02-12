Fernando Alonso makes HUGE Lance Stroll claim

Stuart Hodge

Sunday 12 February 2023 16:00

Fernando Alonso believes his new Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll has the potential to become an F1 world champion one day.

Two-time king of the grid Alonso has signed a multi-year deal to spearhead the iconic brand's bid to reach the summit of the sport one day.

Now 41 years old and the elder statesman on the 2023 grid, Alonso understands that the famous green livery may not achieve those heady heights while he is still behind the wheel. He believes though that his 24-year-old Canadian team-mate can continue to carry the torch.

Alonso talks up Lance Stroll

Speaking in an UNDERCUT interview on the team's website, Alonso said: "I will still be very proud if the team wins without me in the car. I will be very proud of the process and my contribution to the project.

"In Lance, the team has a driver who is super young, super talented and has the possibility to be World Champion. To see him achieve that and have played a part in that, whether that's behind the wheel or not, will be special for me."

Alonso went on to explain why he has such a high opinion of Stroll, citing the Canadian's ability to master difficult on-track conditions.

"He has the speed, and he has the talent. He has shown it many times, especially in wet conditions.

"I remember Lance's pole position in Turkey and some of his other excellent performances in the wet; to perform at that level in difficult conditions you have to have a special feeling with the car."

At home with the Strolls

Alonso also revealed he has a long-standing friendship with both Lance and his father Lawrence Stroll, who is of course Executive Chairman of Aston Martin.

He explained: "I've known Lance for 11 years. We met in 2012 when I was at Ferrari - he was in the Ferrari Academy. And I've known his father, Lawrence, for many years. He's a great friend of mine. I've been to his house in Canada a few times, doing different sports and enjoying time together."