Fernando Alonso completed his first day of track action as an Aston Martin driver at Jerez on Tuesday.

The Spaniard did turn out for the Silverstone-based outfit at the Abu Dhabi post-season test last year, though he was on loan from Alpine and therefore ran in an unliveried car and plain overalls.

Two-time F1 champion Alonso will partner Lance Stroll this season and ahead of the launch of the AMR23 on February 13, the team joined Mercedes in Jerez for a Pirelli tyre test using old machinery.

Whilst the car will differ from the new challenger unveiled next Monday, Alonso will have relished the opportunity to get mileage under his belt with F1 only providing three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain - one and a half days per driver.

Alonso raring for special opportunity

Alonso has joined Aston Martin after impressing on his F1 return with Alpine over the past two seasons.

Speaking to Marca, the former Renault, McLaren and Ferrari driver explained: "I am ready for the next challenge.

"It is a very special opportunity for me with this team and I see this project as a winner."

