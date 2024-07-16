close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Newey hope for Aston Martin and McLaren as Ferrari DOUBTS emerge

Newey hope for Aston Martin and McLaren as Ferrari DOUBTS emerge

Newey hope for Aston Martin and McLaren as Ferrari DOUBTS emerge

Newey hope for Aston Martin and McLaren as Ferrari DOUBTS emerge

Adrian Newey's Formula 1 future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months, and it's showing no signs of slowing.

Ever since the Red Bull design guru announced that he would be leaving his current team in the first quarter of 2025, several teams on the grid have been vying for his signature.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen hits out as Marko sends BRUTAL warning amid Ricciardo frustration

READ MORE: F1 driver signing 'to be ANNOUNCED' before Hungarian GP

Ferrari seemed the most likely destination at one stage, with reports even suggesting that Newey had signed an eye-watering $105 million deal to head to Maranello next season.

More recently, Aston Martin appeared to become a serious contender to snap up the iconic designer, with it emerging that Newey had been given a tour of their factory at Silverstone.

Meanwhile, McLaren, where Newey previously worked between 1997 and 2005, are also reported to be an option.

Adrian Newey is set to leave Red Bull early in 2025
A move to Ferrari to link up with Lewis Hamilton has been strongly touted

Rivals boosted as Ferrari doubts emerge

With Newey's next destination still unknown, a recent update on the matter has handed a major boost to the two British teams in contention for his signature.

According to BBC Sport pundit Andrew Benson, doubts about signing Newey are beginning to emerge in Maranello.

Benson claims that Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has 'baulked' at the salary that Newey would command were he to join the team, and there is also concern that he would have too much power within their structure were he to sign.

This hands a big boost to Aston Martin, who are said to be the front-runners for his signature at present, as well as McLaren, who are also in contention to sign him.

Newey recently revealed that he hoped to have decided upon his next move by later in the year.

READ MORE: Hamilton Ferrari contract details LEAKED in team slip-up

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Formula 1 McLaren Adrian Newey Aston Martin
McLaren F1 chief reveals major concern over impending rule change
Latest F1 News

McLaren F1 chief reveals major concern over impending rule change

  • Yesterday 12:57
F1 champion Alonso BLAMES Mercedes over retirement decision
Latest F1 News

F1 champion Alonso BLAMES Mercedes over retirement decision

  • Yesterday 11:00
  • 2

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Newey reveals key Horner relationship change

  • 7 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari announce contract extension in BOOST for F1 rivals

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Newey hope for Aston Martin and McLaren as Ferrari DOUBTS emerge

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 driver signing 'to be ANNOUNCED' before Hungarian GP

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen hints at END of Red Bull era as ex-stars raise HUGE concerns

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 champion BAFFLED by Ferrari Hamilton decision

  • Today 16:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x