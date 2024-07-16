Newey hope for Aston Martin and McLaren as Ferrari DOUBTS emerge

Adrian Newey's Formula 1 future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months, and it's showing no signs of slowing.

Ever since the Red Bull design guru announced that he would be leaving his current team in the first quarter of 2025, several teams on the grid have been vying for his signature.

Ferrari seemed the most likely destination at one stage, with reports even suggesting that Newey had signed an eye-watering $105 million deal to head to Maranello next season.

More recently, Aston Martin appeared to become a serious contender to snap up the iconic designer, with it emerging that Newey had been given a tour of their factory at Silverstone.

Meanwhile, McLaren, where Newey previously worked between 1997 and 2005, are also reported to be an option.

Adrian Newey is set to leave Red Bull early in 2025

A move to Ferrari to link up with Lewis Hamilton has been strongly touted

Rivals boosted as Ferrari doubts emerge

With Newey's next destination still unknown, a recent update on the matter has handed a major boost to the two British teams in contention for his signature.

According to BBC Sport pundit Andrew Benson, doubts about signing Newey are beginning to emerge in Maranello.

Benson claims that Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has 'baulked' at the salary that Newey would command were he to join the team, and there is also concern that he would have too much power within their structure were he to sign.

This hands a big boost to Aston Martin, who are said to be the front-runners for his signature at present, as well as McLaren, who are also in contention to sign him.

Newey recently revealed that he hoped to have decided upon his next move by later in the year.

