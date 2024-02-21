F1 News Today: Key figure speaks out on Horner investigation as former Red Bull star eyes a return

Helmut Marko has said that the wider Red Bull brand have 'reacted very well' to Christian Horner's internal investigation.

Former Red Bull star targets F1 return

Alpine junior Jack Doohan has explained why he has elected to concentrate solely on testing for the Anglo-French team in 2024.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix officials make major pledge for 2024

Off-track preparations for the Las Vegas Grand Prix are set to be dramatically shortened to just three months in 2024 in a move which is likely to please locals.

F1 team finally unveil car on eve of pre-season testing

Williams have finally unveiled their full car design for 2024, after giving the FW46 it's first shakedown in Bahrain.

Verstappen makes stunning U-turn on key F1 feature

Max Verstappen believes the changes to Formula 1’s sprint format are 'more logical' ahead of the 2024 season.

