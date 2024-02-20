Verstappen makes stunning U-turn on key F1 feature

GPFans Staff



Max Verstappen believes the changes to Formula 1’s sprint format are 'more logical' ahead of the 2024 season.

The sprint introduced in 2021 was tweaked for 2023, with Saturday being entirely dedicated to the sprint. The sprint shootout was introduced to set the grid for the sprint, which would take place in the afternoon, with qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix pushed back to Friday.

However, the car’s setup would be locked in under parc ferme regulations following Friday’s only practice session, meaning any lapses in judgment or loss of track time would ruin the rest of a driver's weekend.

For 2024, the format has been changed again, with qualifying being moved back to Saturday afternoon, whilst the sprint shootout will now take place on Friday afternoon, followed by the sprint on Saturday morning.

Max Verstappen has been critical of the sprint format in F1 in recent times

Despite this, Max Verstappen has won sprint races multiple times in the last few F1 seasons

Verstappen critical of past sprints

Verstappen has openly been critical of the sprints in the past, calling for them to be scrapped during the 2023 season and expressing his desire to return to a regular weekend format.

Six sprints will be held in 2024, with China and Miami hosting one for the first time, whilst Austin, Qatar, Austria and Brazil retain their spots as sprint weekends.

“I think it’s a bit more logical, I would say, with how the format is formed,” Verstappen said at the launch of Red Bull’s 2024 car. “I mean, for me I don’t get more excited by winning a Sprint or fighting for these kinds of races, but yeah, at least a bit more logical, I would say.”

“Yeah, I think that’s a bit better. Sometimes, you get stuck, and you know that your weekend is ruined, you can’t really change anything. So, for sure, it will help a bit.”

