Key Red Bull figure speaks out on 'long' Horner investigation

Helmut Marko has said that the wider Red Bull brand have 'reacted very well' to Christian Horner's internal investigation.

Formula 1 team principal Horner is currently the subject of an investigation having been accused of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', as first reported by Dutch media.

Although the Brit is carrying on in his role for the moment and will be present at pre-season testing later this week, the hearing seems to be rumbling on and the general consensus is that it will continue into the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first round of the upcoming 2024 season.

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have worked together since 2005

Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Marko praises Red Bull for Horner investigation

The length of the investigation has been a cause of much debate in the F1 world, with some suggesting the 'turbulence' could be bad for Red Bull as they start the defence of their two world championship titles.

Marko called for calm in his first interview since the allegations were made public, and Horner himself was present at the team's official car unveiling.

Speaking to Red Bull's ServusTV channel about the Horner situation, Marko said that the length of the investigation is not the fault of Red Bull themselves: "As you know, this is an internal investigation," he said.

"The sooner a result is available, the better because of course, rumours and other stories are bound to sprout due to the long duration.

"[But] I think Red Bull has reacted very well in this matter. The long duration of this investigation is not their fault. They are endeavouring to [have] a fair investigation and then react accordingly."

