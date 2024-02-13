Charles Leclerc has said that his target for 2024 is to win the world championship, in a bullish claim that may be in preparation for seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton joining his team in 2025.

Speaking for the first time since Hamilton's shock move to the Maranello-based team, Leclerc stated that he's 'only happy' when he wins.

The Monegasque driver was unable to claim a single race victory in 2023, despite taking five pole positions, as Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominated the F1 grid.

While Leclerc was able to beat his Spanish team-mate Carlos Sainz, it is likely he will come up against a sterner test in the future with one of the most successful drivers in F1 history lining up alongside him from 2025.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Charles Leclerc has been with Ferrari since 2019

Charles Leclerc wants to emulate Michael Schumacher in winning a world championship with Ferrari

Leclerc 2024 championship goal

Now, Leclerc has reiterated his desire to claim a world championship with Ferrari, having recently signed a bumper new contract that will keep him with the team heading into the new F1 regulations.

There had been rumours that Leclerc had been left 'shocked and disappointed' by his team's decision to sign Hamilton having already tied him down to a long-term contract.

"To win the championship, this is the only target I have. I'm only happy when I win, second place is not my target," he said at the launch of Peroni's partnership with Ferrari in Maranello.

"You need to give yourself realistic targets as well, as much as we are always optimistic and try to do the best job possible.

"We all want to win but looking at where we are starting from last year, Red Bull had a big advantage. So now we need to close the gap as much as possible.

"So we will do absolutely everything to try and, and do the step that, that is our goal in order to challenge."

