F1 News Today: Ferrari confirm STUNNING signing as Hamilton reveals 'love-hate' dynamic

Ferrari have confirmed the signing of Lewis Hamilton, in one of the biggest shocks in Formula 1 history.

Hamilton reveals his F1 'love-hate' relationship

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he has a love-hate relationship with F1 as he enters his 18th season in the sport.

F1 stars react HILARIOUSLY to Hamilton Ferrari news

The news of Lewis Hamilton making a sensational move to Ferrari for the 2025 season has completely stunned the world of F1, including some of his fellow drivers.

Mercedes officially announce Hamilton F1 departure as exit reason confirmed

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season, the team have confirmed.

F1 2025 Driver Lineup: How the grid looks with Hamilton at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's sensational move to Ferrari throws the F1 driver market into chaos as we look at the lineup for the 2025 season.

