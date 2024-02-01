F1 stars react HILIARIOUSLY to Hamilton Ferrari news

The news of Lewis Hamilton making a sensational move to Ferrari for the 2025 season has completely stunned the world of F1, including some of his fellow drivers.

There had been speculation back in May that the seven-time world champion had held talks with Ferrari over a potential move, but Hamilton previously denied these discussions.

These rumours seemed to be rubbished even more when the 39-year-old extended his contract with Mercedes until the end of the 2025 season last summer.

But on Thursday morning, Hamilton’s incredible move to Maranello looked to be all but confirmed, with the Mercedes staff at Brackley HQ finding out about the shocking departure later that day.

McLaren duo react to Hamilton Ferrari move

There has been complete chaos on social media surrounding the move and some of the F1 grid’s reactions sum up exactly how everyone is feeling.

Posting on their separate X accounts, McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris gave hilarious reactions to the breaking news.

Piastri seemed to be new to the drama taking place as he posted on Thursday morning: “Just been for a run. Have I missed anything?”

Just been for a run. Have I missed anything? — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) February 1, 2024

The brilliant tweet was then followed up by team-mate Norris, who responded with a short clip of him pulling a confused face during an interview.

Fans quickly rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the McLaren duo’s antics.

“He had the opportunity to make the funniest tweet ever and he did,” wrote one user.

“Nothing really, it’s been really quiet the last couple of days no drama,” wrote another.

