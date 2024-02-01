Hamilton reveals his F1 'love-hate' relationship

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he has a love-hate relationship with F1 as he enters his 18th season in the sport.

Hamilton made his debut in F1 in 2007, racing for McLaren alongside defending two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

The then 22-year-old was a title contender from the beginning, but he would ultimately miss out on the title to Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen by just one point, after beaching his car in the sand trap in the pit lane in China and a gearbox issue in Brazil.

Hamilton would get his maiden world championship a year later in dramatic fashion at the final race of the season at Sao Paolo. However, he would have to wait six years for his second in 2014, driving with Mercedes.

Hamilton reveals 'love-hate' F1 relationship

He would go on to win five more titles, including four in a row between 2017 and 2020, equally Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles.

But since the end of the turbo-hybrid era, Hamilton has struggled to get to grips with his machinery and has failed to win a race since Jeddah in 2021.

Now 38-year-old, Hamilton recently signed a new contract to keep him at Mercedes until 2025, but speaking with Formule 1 NL, he admitted that he was surprised he has been in the sport this long and that he feels he has a ‘love-hate’ relationship.

“I never thought that after such a long time in Formula 1 I would still feel the same love for the sport.

"It is a hate-love relationship, at times you like it more than at other times. I do think there will come a time when you will have enough of it. But love is still there.”

