F1 News Today: Verstappen drops Hamilton bombshell as BLEAK African race prediction made

Max Verstappen has lifted the lid on his fierce Formula 1 rivalry with Lewis Hamilton and how it has followed off track.

'We will never have an African grand prix' - F1 fans react after Madrid race confirmation

One of Formula 1's worst kept secrets was finally unveiled on Tuesday when confirmation of a Madrid grand prix to run from 2026 were confirmed.

Ricciardo given 'high chance' to replace Perez in 2024 F1 season

Former F1 driver Christian Albers has claimed that there is a 'high chance' Sergio Perez will be replaced by Daniel Ricciardo during the 2024 season – should the Mexican not improve.

‘Best since Hamilton’ F1 star hailed by top TV pundit

Oscar Piastri has been tipped to go all the way to the top of Formula 1 after an excellent first season in the sport.

McLaren F1 chief raises alarm over 2024 launch car issues

McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella has admitted that some issues the team found towards the end of 2023 may not be rectified by the start of this season.

