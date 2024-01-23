‘Best since Hamilton’ F1 star hailed by top TV pundit

Oscar Piastri has been tipped to go all the way to the top of Formula 1 after an excellent first season in the sport.

Piastri was thrown into the deep end of his rookie season in the sport, partnering Lando Norris at McLaren as the team eventually battled their way to the business end of the grid.

While Piastri was defeated comfortably by his highly rated British team-mate - finishing 108 points down having scored 97 points - the Australian impressed.

As well as taking excellent podiums in Japan and Qatar, he also recorded a sprint victory in the latter to cement his status as one of F1's 'one to watch' stars heading into the future.

For Sky Sports broadcaster David Croft though, his potential is sky high, comparing his debut season to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton's rookie year saw him compete for the title at McLaren only to miss out at the final race in Brazil by just one point.

Oscar Piastri enjoyed an excellent first season in Formula 1 in 2023

Sky broadcaster David Croft has lavished Oscar Piastri with plenty of praise

Piastri makes major F1 splash

“Oscar’s a sponge of a driver. He soaks everything up, he learns," Croft said Autosport International event.

“He learned at the hands of Fernando Alonso [at Alpine]. He spent a year watching Fernando in the garage and he soaked it all up and he’s used all that experience.

“It was one of the best rookie seasons, I think, since Lewis Hamilton, back in 2007. I’m a big fan of Oscar Piastri.”

