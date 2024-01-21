Hamilton given F1 title boost by MASSIVE rival

Red Bull's Helmut Marko appears to be eyeing Lewis Hamilton as the prime adversary to Max Verstappen in the upcoming F1 season.

Despite last season's Red Bull dominance, Marko believes Hamilton has the potential to challenge Verstappen's supremacy.

As uncertainties loom over the new season's car performances, contenders for championship glory include Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris.

Helmut Marko believes Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris aren't consistent enough for world titles just yet

Helmut Marko is confident Verstappen isn't yet 'at the limit'

Lewis Hamilton will be hoping he can catch Max Verstappen in 2024

Marko: Max will get even better

Marko acknowledged the strengths of Leclerc and Norris but remains firm in his belief that Verstappen's relentless pursuit will secure him a fourth consecutive title.

"Leclerc and Norris are certainly exceptional talents, but both have shown weaknesses in consistency in the past," the 80-year-old told F1 Insider.

"Max is not yet at his limit. He will get even better. It is our job to provide him with a car that is as good as the one in 2023. Then he will be the benchmark again."

