F1 star reveals major lesson Piastri taught him during rookie season

Lando Norris has revealed that his superb young team-mate Oscar Piastri has taught him a lesson in 'keeping calm and being yourself' around the Formula 1 environment.

22-year-old Piastri was awarded Rookie of the Year in 2023, having taken to F1 in an extremely mature manner.

The young Australian became the first driver since Lewis Hamilton in 2007 to claim more than one podium in their debut season, and was also one of only two non-Red Bull drivers to win a race of any kind throughout the year.

Despite finishing 108 points and three positions behind Norris in the drivers' championship, Piastri gained great praise from his team for the way in which he handled himself in a season where a lot of tracks he was driving for the first ever time.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri formed a brilliant partnership in 2023

Oscar Piastri claimed two podiums in 2023

Oscar Piastri won the Rookie of the Year award for 2023

McLaren's formidable driver pairing

Now, Norris has revealed what he has been able to take away from his partnership with Piastri, having previously worked alongside experienced F1 race winner Daniel Ricciardo.

“Oscar had an incredible season,” Lando replied on McLaren's official website when asked whether he was able to learn anything from his rookie teammate. “Keeping calm and being yourself, it’s good to be reminded of that.

“I think he's been very, very good at dealing with pressure, better than I feel like I remember I was when I started, but I think that’s because everyone's very different with all of this - dealing with pressure and remaining calm and chilled.

“I think that is something that I've gotten a lot better with over the years – I know how to deal with all of these things much better myself now.

"I have a lot of respect for Oscar in how he was able to stay so calm in a new environment, in Formula 1, on the big stage.”

