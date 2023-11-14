F1 rookie reflects on STEEP F1 learning curve

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 14 November 2023 13:57

McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri says battling with more experienced drivers has presented a big challenge in his first-ever Formula 1 season.

Piastri has made a significant impact this season, especially given his partnership with the constantly improving Lando Norris at McLaren. His prowess was evident in the Qatar F1 Sprint, where the young Australian outpaced even thee-time world champion Max Verstappen to take victory.

However, Piastri acknowledges that there is still room for improvement, addressing the hurdles presented by recent tracks and the intense competition in the field.

Oscar Piastri says he has learned plenty in 2023

Piastri secured the maiden victory of his F1 career at the Qatar F1 Sprint

Piastri: I've learned a lot

“In Formula 2 you’re against people who have maybe driven the track once or twice before," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"Now I’m racing against guys like [Fernando] Alonso who have been to Sao Paulo 20 times in their career."

Another big learning for Paistri has been managing tyre wear over the full race distance, something Norris has been seemingly more effective at achieving.

"I left too much tyre rubber in duels at the beginning of the races," he admitted.

"As a result, they overheated later. Even though the last three races were frustrating, I learned a lot.

"Especially in Brazil, where I was one lap behind from the start because of the accident and drove my own race with a damaged car. The lesson will help me next year."

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been a good team for McLaren this year

Despite Piastri being a little hard on himself, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has been thrilled with Piastri's rookie season.

He asserts that car damage often compromises the aerodynamics of Piastri’s car, which in turn affects tyre performance.

“But the speed is there with Oscar," Stella added. "The consistency is still to come."

READ MORE: F1 legend issues CRASHES warning ahead of 'spectacular' Las Vegas Grand Prix