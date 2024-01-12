Piastri opens up on Norris comparisons amid F1 pressure

Matthew Hobkinson

Oscar Piastri has opened up on being compared to McLaren F1 team-mate Lando Norris during his rookie season, admitting that he was always going to be measured against the Briton regardless of results.

Piastri took the grid by storm in 2023 as he showed maturity beyond his years driving a much-improved MCL60 heading into the second-half of the season.

Despite glimpses of brilliance, the Australian F1 star finished with less than half of Norris' points total (205 vs 97) as the latter's extended time in the sport eventually told.

Norris is widely regarded as one of the most talented drivers on the grid, so to have another exciting young talent alongside him is a very enviable set-up.

Oscar Piastri was crowned Rookie of the Year in 2023

Lando Norris (L) and Piastri (Centre R) gave McLaren plenty to celebrate last year

Piastri has dismissed the idea of any extra pressure in being compared to Norris

Piastri: Norris comparisons only natural

But Piastri, despite being just 22-years-old, will of course be measured against his team-mate as they compete to outperform one another in the same car.

Yet the Antipodean has dismissed the idea that he is under any extra pressure to perform, insisting that it is part and parcel of the world of F1.

“I was still always going to be compared to Lando, whether we were fighting for last and second last or first and second," he told Autosport. "So, those comparisons were always still going to be there.

“But maybe in terms of outright results, maybe there wasn't quite the pressure to achieve big points or podiums or whatever straight away. But that comparison was still there.

“I was still trying to learn as quickly as I could and try and help the team the best I could. It didn't really lessen things.”

