Confirmation imminent for F1 RETURN to historic venue

Confirmation of Formula 1's return to Madrid is expected to be announced next week, according to multiple sources.

The Associated Press are reporting that Madrid will replace current Spanish Grand Prix host Barcelona from 2026, meaning a return to the Spanish capital for the first time since 1981.

F1's current deal with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is coming to an end in 2026, when a whole multitude of regulation changes are sweeping into the sport.

With F1's recent bias of heading to street circuits for immense spectacles, such as the Miami GP and the newest addition to the calendar in Las Vegas, it has been rumoured that Madrid will play host to such an event around its historic streets.

Now, The Associated Press seem to have confirmed this, stating that details of the reported multi-year contract are to be announced next week after Madrid city mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida said that ”some good news” for the city was expected next Tuesday.

Formula 1 may be heading to the streets of Madrid from 2026

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been on the F1 calendar since 1991

Fernando Alonso is one of only two Spanish drivers to have won the Spanish Grand Prix

Madrid street race on the cards

Although the concept of a spectacular event around the streets of Madrid will be a fresh one for F1, the sport has raced in the Spanish capital on multiple occasions before.

The Circuito Permanente del Jarama held nine F1 races between 1968-1981, before it was deemed to be too narrow for modern racing.

The last of those races was won by the Ferrari of Gilles Villeneuve, the last victory of the Canadian's career.

Since then, however, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been the preferred host of the Spanish GP, with F1 visiting the track since 1991.

