Key Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 feature to be used in HUGE international event

The temporary stands used to seat F1 fans for the Las Vegas Grand Prix are set to be transported to New York for another major sporting event.

Populous, an industry giant in the world of architecture, have revealed that they are set to refashion the stands used in Vegas for the upcoming 2024 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

A 34,000 capacity stadium in Nassau County, New York, will begin construction next month ahead of the tournament commencing in June.

Max Verstappen won the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The event got off to a rocky start after a loose manhole led to the cancellation of FP1

Fans who had tickets for FP2 missed the action after they were told to leave due to safety concerns following a length delay for repairs

When is the 2024 Las Vegas GP?

It's not been confirmed whether or not the same stands will be brought back to Nevada for the second Vegas GP, set for 24th November (6am GMT), but it seems fairly likely given the lack of continued need for a 34,000-seater cricket ground on Long Island.

A Populous statement reads: "Beginning construction in February, the stadium’s design utilizes sustainable, temporary solutions while meeting the stringent cricket standards that the ICC has in place — offering a world-first for the sport.

"The grandstands, originally used for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, are being repurposed for the primary general admission seats, while over 80,000 square feet of hospitality space will include a party deck, fan suites, cabanas and VIP clubs, offering an unparalleled experience.

