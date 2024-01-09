Former Red Bull F1 star joins FIA as big role confirmed

Dan Ripley

Tim Malyon has revealed his delight at joining the FIA after being confirmed as their new sporting director.

The former Red Bull engineer was confirmed in his role on Monday amid a huge revamp at Formula 1's governing body.

His appointment comes following the departure of Tim Goss, who was the single-seater technical director.

Goss was the third high profile departure within the past month at the FIA following the high profile exits of previous sporting director Steve Nielsen and Deborah Mayer, the head of commission for women.

Stalwart at Red Bull

Malyon spent over a decade at Red Bull and was highly influential in helping the team win four consecutive drivers' and constructors' world championships led with Sebastian Vettel behind the wheel between 2010 and 2013.

The Canadian's arrival will now see him report to single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis.

On his appointment, Malyon said: "I am delighted to be taking on the role of Sporting Director. We have already brought significant change to our Race Direction operation with the support of the ROC and I look forward to taking that to the next level.

"We are also committed to a broad regulatory review of sporting matters, and I look forward to applying a sharper focus to those efforts in the future.”

Tim Malyon was key behind Sebastian Vettel's four world championships at Red Bull

Nikolas Tombazis has welcomed Tim Malyon to the FIA setup

President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is overseeing a huge revamp at the FIA

Big welcome to the FIA

Meanwhile, Tombazis added: “I am excited to welcome Tim to the role of Single-seater sporting director. Tim has a wealth of motorsport experience and expertise at the highest level. He will play a major role as we continue to bring rigour to our sporting and regulatory practices and procedures, and he will drive the innovation we have brought to our Race Control operation.

“Tim has been pivotal in creating a strong synergy between Race Control and the ROC with the introduction of new technology including artificial intelligence and state-of-the-art data analysis and processing systems. He will continue to oversee advances in that area as well as taking the lead on the evolution of FIA sporting regulations.”

