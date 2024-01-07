Vettel makes hilarious Newey remark in Red Bull snap

Sam Cook

Sunday 7 January 2024 11:57

Sebastian Vettel has shared some old, behind the scenes Red Bull photos, which he jokes show Adrian Newey 'dreaming of a double diffuser'.

The German took to his Instagram account to share the photos with fans, which showed his old race engineer Guillaume 'Rocky' Rocquelin in one photo along with another engineer Tim Malyon, and F1 legend Newey asleep in another, believed to be from around 2008.

Vettel, of course, won four world championships with the team between 2010-2013, but the 2009 season represented a frustrating one for the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Born out of the ashes of the old Honda team, Brawn GP rose to become the best team on the F1 grid, winning the constructors' championship in a fairytale story that has recently been portrayed by Disney +.

A large aspect of Brawn's success came from a so-called double diffuser, an idea that came from Japanese aerodynamicist Masayuki Minagawa.

Sebastian Vettel won four world championships in a row with the Red Bull team

Adrian Newey remains a big part of Red Bull's success to this day

The revolutionary double diffuser allowed the Brawn team to come up with a very fast car

Brawn rivals' scramble to adopt a double diffuser

The double diffuser created more low pressure under the car, creating more downforce and allowing higher cornering speeds. The legality of the design was questioned by rival teams.

Once the FIA ruled the new type of diffuser as legal, there was a huge scramble for other teams to try and adopt the same idea into their car designs.

Now, Vettel has joked that legendary technical officer Newey was dreaming of the double diffuser, even while sleeping on a flight.

"While Tim and Guillaume are planning to go into the simulator, Adrian is already dreaming of a double diffusor," he quipped on Instagram.

