F1 News Today: Hamilton given surprise backing by Verstappen as Mercedes star loses out to F1 rival in 'best moment' win

Dan Ripley

Friday 5 January 2024 05:57

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has called for an official change to the rules that badly affected Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes last season.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso lands big win over Hamilton in 'best moment'

Fernando Alonso may have just missed out on returning to the top step of the Formula 1 podium in 2023, but his incredible performances certainly didn't go unnoticed.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team principal questions rivals over Ricciardo decision

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles has questioned AlphaTauri's decision to replace Nyck de Vries halfway through the season with Daniel Ricciardo, citing the need to give rookies more time in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit Kravitz claims Horner unable to control 'loose cannon' Marko

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has claimed that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was unable to 'control' Helmut Marko regarding his comments about Sergio Perez, with the pit-lane reporter labelling the Austrian as 'the definition of a loose cannon'.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso parties in style with major F1 rival and girlfriend

Fernando Alonso's dedication is undoubted given the veteran's extraordinary F1 results well into his 40s.

➡️ READ MORE