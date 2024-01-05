F1 team principal calls for major cost cap change

Matthew Hobkinson

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles has stated further changes are needed to the current cost cap model in order to increase the competition between teams.

Vowles led Williams to a P7 finish – their best in six years – during his first season in charge as team principal.

The former Mercedes strategist guru thoroughly impressed as they continued to regularly pick up points in the latter stages of the season – virtually entirely thanks to Alex Albon.

Although undoubtedly a positive season for Williams, Vowles is aware of just how big a gap there still is between themselves and the likes of Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari.

Financial disparities of course play a huge role, hence the introduction of the cost cap, but the 44-year-old has admitted that work still needs to be done on the current regulations if Williams are ever to catch the bigger teams.

Vowles: F1 cost cap needs tweaks

“When I joined, and still today for that matter, we’re still behind," he told the KTM Summer Grill.

“There’s no doubt about it, the infrastructure we have here is 20 years out of date.

“I’ve been pretty vocal and public on it for good reason, because I wanted to make sure we start to invest in this site.

“Now, there’s some good, lovely things in the sport, and one of them is cost cap. There’s an operational cost can, and a capital expenditure (CapEx) cost cap.

Vowles has called for changes to the cost cap model if Williams are to catch up to teams like Red Bull

“It’s awfully complicated but the operation one is basically the salaries and building of the car, and that’s a really good cost cap.

“That’s why the sport is getting better, in my opinion, and the teams are getting closer together.

“The second cost cap is a capital expenditure, and what that means is any machines or large infrastructure you’re keeping from multiple years, that also gets restrained, fundamentally.

“Again, it’s a good thing but it does hurt organisations like ourselves that have infrastructure that my COO (Chief Operating Officer) described as from the Ming Dynasty...We’re on the back-foot.”

