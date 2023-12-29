Sky Sports F1 pundit predicts major team principal change

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 29 December 2023 13:57

Sky Sports F1 pundit David Croft has backed Williams team principal James Vowles to move to a top team in the next three years.

Vowles, the former Mercedes strategy guru under Toto Wolff, has guided Williams to a P7 finish in the constructors' championship – their best result for six years.

Although he only has one season as team principal under his belt, Vowles has impressed during his time at the helm.

And according to Croft, a major change could well be coming in the world of F1 team principals, as he tipped Vowles to go on to bigger and better things.

Williams team principal James Vowles has thoroughly impressed during his first season in charge

Sky Sports commentator David Croft has backed the Williams chief for a major move

Croft: Vowles will become top F1 boss

"He is my team boss of the year, without a doubt," Croft told the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

"If you look at the lead time that he had before he took up the role, you're talking a matter of three months maximum. That is not a lot of time to put into operation any sort of plan where you hit the ground running and you get instant results."

"He works brilliantly with the sponsors," he continued. "He engages with the media, explains things not just about Williams, but about know what's going on on track.

"He engages with fans a lot. I love him on social media because he actually engages directly with the fans.

"People are inspired by him. I think he will go on to be one of the top team principals at a top team in three or four years' time."

