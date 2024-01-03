Sky Sports F1 confirm official 2024 line-up despite controversial comments

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 3 January 2024 10:57

Sky Sports F1 have confirmed that Danica Patrick will remain as part of their presenting team for the 2024 season, despite the former NASCAR driver facing backlash to controversial comments.

The UK broadcasting giant will remain virtually unchanged for next season, with only one new face – being kept a secret for now – to be added to the current cohort.

Sky confirmed the news to PlanetF1 that Patrick will appear on TV screens for seven races in 2024.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters ranked: Kravitz and Brundle lead the way

David Croft and Martin Brundle will remain as lead commentator and analyst, while Simon Lazenby will continue his duties as the lead presenter trackside.

Danica Patrick will remain with Sky Sports F1 for seven races in 2024

Simon Lazenby (L), Martin Brundle (M) and Nico Rosberg (R) will all be with the broadcaster next year

Ted Kravitz will be bringing plenty more of Ted's Notebook in 2024

Jenson Button – alongside his duties in WEC this season – will feature with Nico Rosberg, Naomi Schiff, Anthony Davidson, Damon Hill, Karun Chandhok, Patrick and Bernie Collins as the rest of the regular pundits.

Elsewhere, Rachel Brookes, Natalie Pinkham, Ted Kravitz and Craig Slater will also continue to be part of Sky's coverage.

Patrick's controversial comments

Patrick found herself in hot water last season after she suggested that the mindset needed for racing is not natural for females.

“As I’ve always said in my whole career, it takes 100 guys to come through to find a good one, and then it takes 100 girls," she told Sky Sports. "That takes a long time to find a good one, right?

READ MORE: F1 pundit Patrick SLAMMED for 'out of touch' Las Vegas GP ticket suggestion

“It’s just, the odds are not in favour of there always being one or being many of them.

Danica Patrick has faced some criticism for her comments earlier this year

“And at the end of the day, I think that the nature of the sport is masculine. It’s aggressive.

“You have to, you know, handle the car – not only just the car because that’s skill, but the mindset that it takes to be really good is something that’s not normal in a feminine mind, a female mind.

“You have to be like, for me, I know if somebody tries to bow up to make it difficult on me, I would go into like an aggressive kill mode, right?

“You just want to go after them, and that’s just not a natural feminine thought. I say that because I’ve asked my friends about it, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s not how I think.’”

READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators