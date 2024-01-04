Verstappen supports Hamilton and Mercedes in plea for major F1 rule change

Matthew Hobkinson

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has called for an official change to the rules regarding Formula 1 sprint race weekend formats after Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was disqualified during last year's United States Grand Prix.

Both Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the race in Austin due to excessive wear on their skid blocks.

The sprint weekend format ensured that the teams could not touch their cars from Friday afternoon as they entered parc ferme conditions.

Should Mercedes or Ferrari have made a change to Hamilton or Leclerc's car, the pair would have been forced to start from the pit-lane.

And Verstappen believes that changes are needed in order to prevent teams from being punished for an unintentional mistake in the future.

Verstappen: F1 needs to make sprint race changes

"After the first practice, you're locked in," he told AMuS. "If you went even slightly the wrong way in FP1, you're stuck with that setup for the rest of the sprint weekend. That really sucks.

"We've had some really good sprint weekends this year, but I wasn't completely satisfied. Take the ride height in Austin - Mercedes and Ferrari didn't set their cars too low on purpose.

"But once you take the wrong turn [in terms of setup], there is no turning back. At most, you can force something with the tire pressure.

"But if those prescribed values are already very high, then you've been seen. If you want to continue having sprints, you have to make changes in my opinion."

