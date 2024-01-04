F1 News Today: Ricciardo reveals major SACRIFICE as Hamilton contemplates future

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 4 January 2024 05:57

In a revealing glimpse into his renewed commitment to Formula 1, Daniel Ricciardo has shared the focused mindset that guided his return to the grid for the 2023 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton outlines four reasons he won't retire from F1

As Lewis Hamilton seeks to break free from his career-record winless streak, the seven-time world champion has opened up about the four compelling reasons that keep him firmly entrenched in the high-speed world of F1.

➡️ READ MORE

Ex-F1 driver reveals ONLY person who can challenge Verstappen

Former F1 driver Christijan Albers believes that only Lewis Hamilton has the potential to thwart Max Verstappen's championship run in 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Stake F1 Team reveals plan to ‘keep fans front and centre’

Stake F1 Team has vowed to keep fans at the centre of its plans after joining the F1 grid.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star admits lack of knowledge led to brutal sacking

Alex Albon is confident that he would present a stronger challenge to Max Verstappen if given another opportunity with Red Bull, a chance he believes he is now better prepared for than during their initial partnership.

➡️ READ MORE