F1 chief pays heartfelt tribute to 'beloved friend' in 2024 season update

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 4 January 2024 11:57

McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown has paid tribute to Gil de Ferran in an update ahead of the 2024 season after the team's former sporting director died at the age of 56.

The world of F1 was rocked by the news of the French-born Brazilian's death at the end of 2023, as the motorsport community came together to pay their respects to the former Indy500 winner.

De Ferran was a sporting director at the team between 2018 and 2021 and had been acting at the Woking outfit in a consultant role.

And ahead of the start of the new season, McLaren chief Brown took a moment to share a few heartfelt words as he looked ahead to 2024.

Gil de Ferran sadly passed away at the age of 56

McLaren CEO Zak Brown took the time to pay a special tribute to his 'beloved friend'

Brown: De Ferran with us in spirit

"Great to be back in the MTC after the winter shutdown," he penned on social media.

"Our teams and I are flat out in preparation for the start of our seasons across series.

"We enter the year sadly without our beloved friend and colleague, Gil, but he is very much with us in spirit.

"We'll draw inspiration from every facet of his passion, unwavering determination and racing spirit as we bid to make this a year to remember.

"Thank you for the treasured helmet and memories Gil."

Great to be back in the MTC after the winter shutdown. Our teams and I are flat out in preparation for the start of our seasons across series.



We enter the year sadly without our beloved friend and colleague, Gil, but he is very much with us in spirit. We'll draw inspiration… pic.twitter.com/T1SNgSWfP4 — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) January 3, 2024

READ MORE: McLaren star set for 'telling year' despite impressive 2023 season