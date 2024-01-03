Ex-F1 driver reveals ONLY person who can challenge Verstappen

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 3 January 2024 11:57

Former F1 driver Christijan Albers believes that only Lewis Hamilton has the potential to thwart Max Verstappen's championship run in 2024.

However, he expressed concerns about Mercedes' recent struggles with car performance and emphasised the need for a significant improvement this winter for Hamilton to have any chance against the dominant Red Bull.

Albers, in his column for De Telegraaf, said he hopes for a more competitive title race in the upcoming season and despite Mercedes' setbacks in 2023, Albers acknowledged that Hamilton remains the most formidable contender if provided with the right car.

The prospect of challenging a Red Bull team that dominated 21 out of 22 races in 2023 may seem daunting, but Albers suggests Hamilton could be the driver to come closest to Verstappen's pace.

Christijan Albers feels only Lewis Hamilton is capable of mounting a title challenge against Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton is hoping his Mercedes can challenge Red Bull in 2024

'Only Lewis comes close'

“For the neutral observer, I hope that Mercedes will come with a better car in 2024," Albers wrote.

“Because if you look purely at the qualities of the current drivers, I think Lewis Hamilton is the only one who can come close to Verstappen.

“I am mainly talking about the quality of being able to perform consistently and be very stable in lap times during a race.

“Just like Verstappen, Hamilton is someone who can manage his tires wonderfully. Assessing certain situations, feeling the rubber; in that respect they are alone.”

