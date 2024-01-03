Ricciardo reveals the need to 'cut back' on passions away from F1

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 3 January 2024 21:57

In a revealing glimpse into his renewed commitment to Formula 1, Daniel Ricciardo has shared the focused mindset that guided his return to the grid for the 2023 season.

Ricciardo's journey unfolded uniquely, commencing from the sidelines after parting ways with McLaren, only to resurface at Red Bull in a third-driver capacity. However, a mid-season twist saw him stepping into the driver's seat at AlphaTauri, replacing Nyck de Vries and reigniting his competitive spirit.

Returning to the racing spotlight prompted contemplation for the Australian driver, as he navigated the delicate balance between being an entertainer and a dedicated racing driver.

Ricciardo openly acknowledges this shift in perspective, emphasising his commitment to being perceived primarily as a focused and determined racer in this phase of his illustrious career.

Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed a solid comeback season with AlphaTauri in 2023

Ricciardo admits he has had to 'minimise' his hobbies away from the F1 track.

Ricciardo: I've minimised a lot

"I've definitely cut back on a lot of things, let's say, outside of racing, for sure," he told the official F1 website.

"I still have some other interests outside of the sport, which I'm involved in, and I enjoy, but I've minimised a lot.

"I'm really just trying to, I think, make sure that... I think it always has been, but to obviously make the racing the priority. With the calendar now and the schedule, if I've got some time off, then I'm either in the gym or I'm putting my feet up and recovering for the next race.

Daniel Ricciardo has been rumoured as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez at Red Bull in recent times

"I think just kind of prioritising a few things outside of this job. Especially the way the sport's growing, it's easy to get a little bit - I don't even want to say lost - but there's just so much going.

"There's so many things that you can be doing. It's all really exciting and really fun, and I am... I love that stuff, of course, because it's obviously a new experience and it's great.

"But I think having the time off for the start of the year, I realised that I was probably just doing too much sometimes and probably even just not prioritising myself in terms of my body and my recovery and all that. So, in a long way of saying it, just trying to focus on that."

READ MORE: Ricciardo admits 'perfect end' to F1 career means LEAVING team