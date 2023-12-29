Ricciardo's Red Bull hopes quashed as damning F1 verdict delivered

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 29 December 2023 08:27 - Updated: 10:50

Australian Formula 1 legend Alan Jones has claimed that Daniel Ricciardo has 'run out of time' to return to Red Bull.

Ricciardo's fortunes in F1 have been turned on their head since he replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri last season.

After finding himself without a seat for the start of 2023, the 34-year-old has now been tipped to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull and drive alongside Max Verstappen at his former team.

READ MORE: VOTE: Who was the best non-champion driver in 2023?

Yet according to Jones, the last Aussie to win the drivers' championship, Ricciardo may well have left it a little too late.

Daniel Ricciardo has been heavily linked with a return to Red Bull to replace Sergio Perez

Yet Alan Jones is not sure the move will now materialise

Will Ricciardo return to Red Bull?

"I think [Ricciardo] has run out of time a little bit in that department," he told Wide World of Sports.

"Sergio's got another year with them, and then there's always some up and coming little star that's going to be given that opportunity.

"I honestly believe Daniel's probably lost the chance of getting back to Red Bull."

The Australian will drive alongside Yuki Tsunoda (R) for AlphaTauri in 2024

Yet Jones still believes that the Honey Badger made the right decision to move to AlphaTauri, even if a Red Bull return is no longer on the cards.

"(The AlphaTauri car is) a pseudo bloody Red Bull anyway, and I think there will be a lot of carry-over information from the Red Bull team into AlphaTauri," he said.

"I think you'll see a much improved Daniel … he's going to go back at the beginning of next year with a different mindset."

READ MORE: VOTE: Who was the most improved team in 2023?